$75K cash bond set for man accused of killing Stout student

27-year-old Cullen Osburn is charged in the beating death of an international student at UW-Stout last October. (Photo: Hennepin County Jail)

MENOMONIE, Wis. - A judge has set cash bond at $75,000 for a Minnesota man accused of killing a Saudi Arabian college student in Wisconsin.



Twenty-seven-year-old Cullen Osburn appeared in Dunn County court on Thursday after waiving extradition from Minnesota. He remains in jail and is due back in court March 27.



The Minneapolis man is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of University of Wisconsin-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi last October.



A criminal complaint says police responding to a fight outside a Menomonie pizza restaurant during the early-morning hours of Oct. 30 found Alnahdi unconscious and bleeding from his nose and mouth. He died the next day. An autopsy determined he had suffered a skull fracture.

