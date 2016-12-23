KARE
Close
Closings Alert CITY OF LONSDALE Snow Emergency
Weather Alert 105 weather alerts
Close

78-year-old woman, 83-year-old man found dead in Superior

Associated Press , KARE 8:20 AM. CST December 23, 2016

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Authorities are investigating after a 78-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were found dead outside their home in Superior.

Authorities say that after a preliminary investigation, they do not believe there was foul play. But they are awaiting results of autopsies. Those could be available next week.

The man and woman were found Wednesday in the Butler Park area, in the southwest section of Superior. Their names aren't being released until family members are notified.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories