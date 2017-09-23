8 injured in St. Paul apartment building fire

Eight people were injured, including three firefighters, in an early morning fire at 30 Baker Street West in St. Paul. (Photo: David Peterlinz, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Fire officials say eight people were injured, including three firefighters, in an early morning apartment building fire in St. Paul.

Firefighters rescued four people from the blaze at 30 Baker Street West, a nine-unit apartment building. They say one person jumped from the third floor, was evaluated by medics and taken to the hospital.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. They say a resident had put much of the fire out with a garden hose when crews arrived.

Apt fire at 30 W Baker. 4 rescued by firefighters; 1 jumped - eval by medics & taken to hospitals. Fire is out. Under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Ua9Cm6rsmi — Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) September 23, 2017

By just after 5 a.m., the fire department said on Twitter that the fire was out. The cause is under investigation.

© 2017 KARE-TV