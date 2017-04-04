8-year-old trapped under recreational vehicle

(Photo: Thinkstock)

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. - An 8-year-old boy became trapped under a recreational vehicle Tuesday evening in Mulligan Township, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5:41 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a boy trapped beneath a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) and having trouble breathing. When deputies arrived, the boy was not trapped anymore and was breathing on his own.

The incident happened at a residence on 120th Street. The boy was airlifted from there to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The severity of the boy's injuries are unknown. The driver, a 10-year-old, was not injured.

