81-year-old man killed in crash with teen driver

BUFFALO, Minn. - An 81-year-old man was killed in a car accident involving a teen driver Friday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says just after 8 p.m. Friday, a GMC Acadia and a Ford Escort were headed west on Highway 55 near Calder Avenue NE in Buffalo, Minnesota. The Acadia changed lanes and hit the Escort, causing it to go off the road and roll, according to troopers.

The state patrol says a 15-year-old girl from Delano was driving the Acadia. She was accompanied by a 46-year-old woman and two teenage boys from Independence, Minnesota.

The driver of the Ford Escort, an 81-year-old man from Buffalo, was killed. His name will be released on Sunday.

