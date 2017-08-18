9-year-old dies in ATV rollover

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

MILLERVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A 9-year-old boy is dead after the ATV he was driving rolled Thursday afternoon in northwestern Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Jon Thomas Dingwall was driving the machine on the slope of a cut hayfield just before 4:20 p.m. when it overturned, pinning him underneath. A 10-year-old female passenger was also pinned but was able to free herself and run for help.

A deputy arrived on the scene and was able to get Dingwall out from under the ATV and immediately began CPR along with first responders from the communities of Brandon and Millerville. The child was air-lifted from the scene to Hennepin County Medical Center but did not survive.

The 10-year-old girl was flown by helicopter to St, Cloud Hospital, where she is reported in fair condition.

© 2017 KARE-TV