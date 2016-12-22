9th DUI gets woman 5 years in prison

Robin Michele Ritsche, 52, has nine DUIs, including three felonies. She was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison. (Photo: Courtesy Minnesota Department of Corrections)

A St. Cloud woman who has nine DUIs, including three felonies, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

Robin Michele Ritsche, 52, pleaded guilty in September to felony DUI after she caused a crash on Minnesota Highway 15 in November 2015. A blood test showed that she had in her system metabolites of the active ingredient in marijuana, along with amphetamine, methamphetamine and Alprazolam, which is the generic name for Xanax.

The crash happened when Ritsche was stopped on Highway 15 at a stoplight at Third Street North. Her vehicle abruptly veered to the right and hit another vehicle.

Investigators described her as fidgety, overly talkative and nervous when they talked to her. A field sobriety test showed that she hadn't been drinking. But investigators got a search warrant to take a blood sample, which revealed the drugs.

Stearns County District Court Judge Andrew Pearson sentenced Ritsche to a prison term consistent with Minnesota's sentencing guidelines.

Court records show that Ritsche has two previous felony DUI convictions in Minnesota, one each in 2005 and 2010. Records show that this conviction is her ninth DUI.

