'A Dog's Purpose' reels after outrage over disturbing set video

A disturbing video that appears to show dog mistreatment on the 2015 film set surfaced Wednesday (Photo: TMZ/Video still)

A Dog's Purpose is headed into theaters nationwide Jan. 27 with a heart-warming, family-friendly tale about the power of dog love in human lives.

But a disturbing video that appears to show dog mistreatment on the 2015 film set surfaced Wednesday, bringing a storm of outrage from concerned animal lovers and a call for boycott from the activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The impact of the viral video on TMZ.com was immediate and powerful on the Lasse Hallström-directed film.

"This is about as bad as it gets," says Jeff Bock, box office analyst for Exhibitor Relations. "No mistake about it, this is the worst thing to happen to a film a week before it hits theaters. A Dog's Purpose was set up as the perfect family film, wrapped up in a message around people's love of dogs. And this video instantly sabotaged everything the movie promotes."

Even the film's voice star, Josh Gad, who recorded the dog narration in a sound studio and was not on the film set, said he was "shaken and sad" by the "disturbing video." The hand-held camera video shows the German Shepherd, identified later as Hercules, during a water rescue scene standing nervously over a pool with rapidly-churning water.

Hercules resists, clawing to stay out, while a set trainer appears to force the dog into the water. The edited video then shows what appears to be a later scene of the paddling Hercules submerging in the pool as crew members yell "Cut it!" and rush over to help.

The American Humane Association, which monitors animal treatment on movie sets, immediately placed the set safety representative on administrative leave Wednesday after being "disturbed and concerned by the footage," according to a statement released to USA TODAY.

"When the dog showed signs of resistance to jumping in the water, the scene should have been stopped," the statement read, adding that an independent third party would conduct an investigation.

Director Hallström tweeted that he "did not witness" the actions in the video which made him "very disturbed."

"I have been promised that a thorough investigation into this situation is underway and that any wrongdoing will be reported and punished," Hallström tweeted. "We were all committed to providing a loving, respectful and safe environment for all the animals in the film."

A Dog's Purpose's production company, the Steven Spielberg-founded Amblin Entertainment, attempted to quell the growing storm, releasing a joint statement late Wednesday with distributor Universal Studios saying it was continuing to conduct an investigation into the events around the "edited footage."

The statement made clear that Hercules "is happy and healthy." There were "several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure Hercules was comfortable with all of the stunts," the statement read. "On the day of the shoot, ‪Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot."Director Hallström tweeted that he "did not witness" the actions in the video which made him "very disturbed."

"I have been promised that a thorough investigation into this situation is underway and that any wrongdoing will be reported and punished," Hallström tweeted. "We were all committed to providing a loving, respectful and safe environment for all the animals in the film."

A Dog's Purpose's production company, the Steven Spielberg-founded Amblin Entertainment, attempted to quell the growing storm, releasing a joint statement late Wednesday with distributor Universal Studios saying it was continuing to conduct an investigation into the events around the "edited footage."

The statement made clear that Hercules "is happy and healthy." There were "several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure Hercules was comfortable with all of the stunts," the statement read. "On the day of the shoot, ‪Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot."

Amblin said it was "confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules, as well as for all of the other dogs" in the film.

But the fall-out looks to be overwhelming for A Dog's Purpose. More than 20 petitions have sprung up on Change.org calling for a film boycott (an Australian petition has close to 10,000 signatures) or further investigation. Bock says A Dog's Purpose could have filled a movie market void for family films and opened as strong as $20 million at the box office.

"But now it's anyone's guess how this movie is going to do," says Bock. "I've never seen anything like this so close to a movie's release. I don't know if audiences can get their head around all of this."

USA Today