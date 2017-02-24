Farmington man convicted in hit-and-run death of army specialist

Matthew Hartley, 33, faces criminal vehicular homicide charges in Scott County following a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Elko New Market.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A jury convicted a man accused of the hit-and-run death of an Army specialist.

Thirty-four-year-old Matthew Hartley, of Farmington was found guilty Friday afternoon on three counts of vehicular homicide in the death of 24-year-old Mollie Mahowald.



"This is what we expected,” said Mahowald's father, Pete. "It was difficult, it was very difficult. This is huge."

Investigators say Hartley slammed his motorcycle into Mahowald last September in Elko New Market then took off.

Police believe he was driving drunk, but the jury acquitted him of that charge.

According to court documents, he was convicted of DWI three times before.

"Mollie-Strong, that's all we have,” said Peggy Mahowald, Mollie’s mother said about the strength they've received from the community. "All her friends, they've been a good support."

Mollie’s father told KARE 11 what her daughter may have thought of Friday’s outcome.

“She never wanted to be the center of attention,” Pete said. "Mollie would soak up the love and the people who were here."

Mahowald served in Afghanistan and Iraq with the Army National Guard where she was a mechanic, according to her family.

The verdict came down after two days of deliberation and four days of trial.

"They took their time and looked at all the evidence, and everyone walks out with a good conscious,” Pete said of the jurors.

Hartley’s attorney did not return a message for comment. His sentencing hearing is set for May 10.

