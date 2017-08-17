A new way to explore Mpls. public art

Thursday morning, city officials led a short tour of two of the works of public art on Nice Ride bicycles. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis is making it easy to explore public art in the city.

The city and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board have launched six interactive map tours people can access online.

"We're here today to promote the visibility of public art in Minneapolis," said David Frank, interim director for the city's department of Community Planning and Economic Development.

Thursday morning, city officials led a short tour of two of the works of public art on Nice Ride bicycles. The group started at the 35W Bridge Remembrance Garden and then rode their bicycles across the Stone Arch Bridge to the Marcy-Holmes Gateway and Sixth Avenue Stroll.

The six tours showcase different parts of the city and include more than 300 individual art pieces. For example, the "Downtown" tour includes 20 artworks.

The website tells you how many miles you'll cover and how long it will take to complete depending on if you bike, drive or walk the tour. It also shows you the names of featured artists and descriptions on the public art.

Sixth Avenue Stroll by Aldo Moroni is included in the "East" tour. Moroni regularly sees people looking and talking about the pieces.

"They sit there and they get engaged in this and it's like, it belongs to the people. People really do like this project because it's them and this is an important thing about sculpture and public art," Moroni said.

The city's hope is more people will interact with its public art.

A seventh tour will be added once Nicollet Mall is complete and the art is in place.

