A push for more improvements to deadly Highway 12

A stretch of Highway 12 is closed for three weeks as the Minnesota Department of Transportation works to improve safety through Orono and Long Lake. (Photo: Dave Peterlinz, KARE 11)

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. -- Minnesota's 2017 legislative session starts January 3, and transportation funding will be a hot topic after it failed to pass in 2016.

State Rep. Jerry Hertaus plans to re-introduce funding to finish fixing a dangerous and deadly section of Highway 12 in the West Metro.

In the past five years, 24 people were killed in crashes on Highway 12 between Wayzata and Independence, according to an audit by the Highway 12 Safety Coalition.

"We knew about the history of the road," said Tina Langhans, who lives in Maple Plain and drives daily on Highway 12. "We didn't really pay that close attention because it's not gonna happen to you."

In August, 2015, Langhans' 25-year-old daughter Chelsea became one of the victims of Highway 12.

"A driver...crossed the center line and hit her head-on and killed her instantly," said Langhans.

Since then Langhans has been intent on seeing improvements on the deadly roadway. She was pleased when a center median was added in October, but she says it's not enough.

"That's a bandade to the point it's done at...but we want the whole road fixed in entirety," said Langhans. "It'll save lives."

That's why she has high hopes for the 2017 Legislative Session.

Rep. Hertaus will be taking his second stab at legislation that would appropriate $15 million for improvements to Highway 12 with his sights set on prioritizing improvements two dangerous intersections.

"We need to get County Road 90 and County Road 92 realigned," said Hertaus.

The improvements are way overdue, according to West Hennepin Public Safety director Gary Kroells.

"We're getting metro level volumes of traffic on a two lane road that was never made to sustain the amount of traffic that it sees each and every day," said Kroells.

Highway 12 through Independence was built in the 1930s, and the narrow highway leaves little room for error.

"The road's dangerous," said Langhans. "It needs to be fixed. Human lives should take precedence over what other people may want or think they need. Human lives are more important than that."

That priority is something Langhans hopes legislators and the governor will keep in mind in the coming months.

(© 2016 KARE)