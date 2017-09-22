A special fan stands for the University of MN women's volleyball team

Cassidy Luze is a 16 year old volleyball fan who lives with Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy, but she has never let that get in the way of cheering on her team. On the night of the Gophers Big Ten opener against Michigan, she even decided to bring her mom.

KARE 10:30 PM. CDT September 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories