A special fan stands for the University of MN women's volleyball team
Cassidy Luze is a 16 year old volleyball fan who lives with Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy, but she has never let that get in the way of cheering on her team. On the night of the Gophers Big Ten opener against Michigan, she even decided to bring her mom.
KARE 10:30 PM. CDT September 22, 2017
