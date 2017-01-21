A trip down inaguration trivia lane

Donald J Trump inauguration stage U.S. Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Friday Donald J. Trump, a billionaire real estate developer and former reality television personality, became the 45th president of the United States

Many of the events that unfolded throughout the day in Washington D.C. are inaugural rituals that date back decades, even centuries.

The oath

The wording of presidential oath of office is written into the U.S. Constitution, so it can’t be customized the way wedding vows often are. It’s fairly short, but it has been garbled a few times over time, most famously in 2009 when Chief Justice John Roberts accidentally fed the word “faithfully” to Barack Obama in the wrong order, causing a halted exchange between the two.

The ending phrase, “So help me God” is not part of the law, but is a custom that dates back at least to Abraham Lincoln’s second inauguration in 1865. Some accounts say even George Washington adlibbed the line, which was already part of the oath for other federal officials.

The oath is traditionally administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. President William Howard Taft both took and gave the oath at different times. Taft joined the Supreme Court after leaving the White House, and was on the dais to administer the oath to Herbert Hoover.

The location

Thomas Jefferson, the nation’s third president, was the first one to be inaugurated in Washington D.C. That town’s namesake, George Washington, was sworn in at Federal Hall in New York in 1789 before an audience composed mostly of senators.

His next inauguration, in 1793, was in Congress Hall in Philadelphia. The same goes for John Adams’ inauguration in 1797.

The timing

Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the first president to be sworn in in January, at his second inauguration in 1937. Prior to that the constitution dictated a March 4 inauguration.

The speech

The inaugural speech is a new president's time to set an agenda, inspire the citizenry, unify a divided nation and deliver a memorable quote.

One of the most requoted came from John F Kennedy in 1961, when he declared, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Franklin Roosevelt delivered his classic line, "We have nothing to fear, but fear itself" at his first inauguration in 1933, as the nation was in the grip of the Great Depression.

Lincoln’s second inaugural address, as the Civil War was winding down, set a healing tone. He said, "With malice toward none; with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations."

The shortest inaugural speech ever was George Washington’s second, coming in at just 135 words. The longest, was by William Henry Harrison, with 8,445 words – a missive that took one hour and 45 minutes to deliver.

Harrison’s illness

Harrison, or “Old Tippecanoe” as he was known, died just one month after taking the oath of office from complications of pneumonia. Most school children grew up learning that he caught a cold at his inauguration, because he refused to wear a top coat or hat on a cold day.

He also insisted on riding a horse in the inaugural parade, rather than riding in the carriage that had been presented to him as a present. And, of course, there was that very long speech delivered outdoors on a cold day.

But many historians say President Harrison didn’t get sick until two weeks after the inauguration, when he got caught in a cold rain and was drenched to the bone. In 1841, getting caught in the rain was serious business.

Hail to the Chief

The song, “Hail to the Chief” dates back to a musical from 1812, but the first time it was played at an inauguration was in1837 for Martin Van Buren's ceremony. The original lyrics wax poetic about a great tree by a lake. But they were eventually changed to reflect the office of the president.

For instance, the line “Yours is the aim to make this grand country grander” rhymes with the line, “Hail to the one we selected as commander.”

All in the family

George W. Bush, aka Bush 43, was sworn in his father George H.W. Bush, aka Bush 41, was on the inauguration platform and hugged him. They are only the second father-son combo to share the presidential experience.

John Adams, the nation’s second president, and son John Quincy Adams, the sixth U.S. president, would’ve shared in each other’s inaugurations in 1797 and 1825 respectively.

A who’s who

Political junkies and history buffs alike are fascinated by inaugural gatherings, collections of the most famous and powerful politicians of today, yesterday and tomorrow.

Most inaugurations include an audience of former and future presidents. For example, five other presidents made it to J.F.K.’s ceremony in 1961.

That group included former presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and Harry Truman, as well as future presidents Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. Herbert Hoover meant to be there as well, but his flight was delayed.

And joining Jackie Kennedy on stage that day were five former or future first ladies, including Bess Truman, Mamie Eisenhower, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford.

No shows

Not all outgoing presidents have made it to their replacement’s inauguration. John Adams didn’t make Thomas Jefferson’s big day, but later explained he meant no slight.

John Quincy Adams skipped Andrew Jackson’s inauguration, but that was easy to understand because the two weren’t on very friendly terms. Adams had been selected president by Congress in 1824 -- because nobody won enough electoral votes – even though Jackson had actually won the popular vote.

Andrew Johnson didn’t attend Ulysses S. Grant’s festivities, but that too was understandable considering that the former Union Army commander had supported the impeachment of Johnson.

Artillery salute

The 21 gun artillery salute at inaugurations is a tradition that dates back to 1801.

It's a duty carried out in nearby Taft Park, by the Presidential Guns Salute Battery, part of the 3rd United States Infantry Regiment, a.k.a. "The Old Guard"

Parades

Inaugural parades are another tradition that dates back to 1805, Jefferson's second inauguration. Eisenhower's 1957 parade, at the height of the Cold War arms race, featured missiles and fighter jets.

In 1977 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter initiated the tradition of walking down Pennsylvania Avenue, to be among the people. It’s one that has stuck, although some first couples have opted to ride part of the way and walk part the route, which is what President and First Lady Trump did Friday.

One memorable parade moment was in 1989 when Barbara Bush suddenly broke ranks, so she could run over and give venerable NBC weather man Willard Scott a big kiss on the cheek.

Scott, who was doing live parade coverage at the time, was genuinely surprised and thanked her.

The balls

The postgame celebration has morphed into a huge event, with presidents expected to appear at multiple inaugural balls. It’s always a media spectacle, when people who make a living with their minds and words have their dance moves thrust in to the spotlight.

F.D.R., who used a wheelchair to get around due to the effects of polio, held inaugural concerts instead of balls. At times the balls were skipped during wartime inaugurations.

The presidential dance tradition didn't really get back on its feet until after World War Two.

In 1993 Bill Clinton couldn't resist the temptation to join Clarence Clemons on stage with his saxophone, to wail out the most historic rendition of song “Night Train.”

Unexpected transitions

Not every president has taken office with such a flourish. Vice presidents suddenly promoted after the death of a president usually had low-key affairs.

For instance, after the sudden death of Warren G. Harding, his veep Calvin Coolidge was sworn in on a farm, by his father, a New York judge.

L.B.J. took the oath on an airplane in Dallas with the President Kennedy’s widow, in one of the most iconic images of the 20th Century.

The good book

In 1965, after L-B-J was elected president, he had a more typical Washington inauguration with all the frills. And at that ceremony, Lady Bird Johnson launched the tradition of first ladies holding the Bible.

Most presidents have been sworn in on bibles, and typically the one they use has some historical significance. Some presidents used law books instead. Teddy Roosevelt used a copy of the Constitution. Barack Obama used a book of scriptures from the Bible.

