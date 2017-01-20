A White House transition steeped in tradition

Trumps and Obamas outside White House January 20

MINNEAPOLIS -- Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, as part of a transition protocol that is steeped in traditions that date back decades and in some cases centuries.

Before the inauguration ceremony, Donald and Melania Trump stopped by the White House to have tea with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. The Trumps and Obamas greeted and posed for the press cameras before heading inside.

Live images of Mrs. Trump created the first social media buzz of the day, as commentators opined that she channeled the traditional look of Jackie Kennedy, in a powder blue Ralph Lauren ensemble that included matching suede gloves, clutch and stiletto heels.

Per tradition, the Trumps and Obamas road together to the U.S. Capitol for the inaugural festivities, which also featured three former First Couples -- Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, George W. and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton -- Mr. Trump's rival in the election. George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush could not attend because they are hospitalized in Texas.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office to Vice President Mike Pence, and Chief Justice John Roberts swore in President Trump, without any of the miscues from eight years earlier at President Obama's first inauguration.

In his inaugural speech, which was clocked at 15 minutes, President Trump adhered to the familiar populist, nationalist, protectionist themes he used during his campaign.

"For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost," Trump told the throngs who gathered on the west side of the U.S. Capitol.

He summoned the image of a tattered America, and a forgotten people who've been neglected by their government.

"Hear these words: You will never be ignored again!"

He also repeated his pledges to end the cycle of urban violence of poverty, echoing rhetoric from Richard Nixon's 1968 campaign.

"The crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential," the new president asserted, "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now!"

The president blamed the Washington and foreign nations for corporations outsourcing work overseas and moving manufacturing off shore.

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first, America first!"

Shortly after the inauguration ceremony, the symbolic transfer of power occurred as the Trumps walked the Obamas to a waiting helicopter outside the Capitol and bid them farewell. The chopper whisked the Obamas to Andrews Air Force base, where they completed a traditional review of troops and made some final comments, before heading to a vacation in Florida.

At the same time Mr. Trump took his first action as president, with a signing ceremony, formally nominating his picks for cabinet. Trump and Pence family members, as well as congressional leaders stood by, engaging in witty banter with the new president and waited to receive ceremonial pens.

After a series of luncheons the marquis event of the day began, the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania from the Capitol to the White House. The Trumps and their 10-year-old son Barron left the presidential limousine from time to time to walk part of the parade route.

Walking in the parade is a tradition started in 1977 by the Carters, who wanted to make a statement about being among the people.

As afternoon became evening, the Trumps made plans to attend a series of inaugural balls throughout Washington D.C.

(© 2017 KARE)