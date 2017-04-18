Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez involved in jailhouse altercation. (Photo: USA Today Sports)

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Dept. of Corrections confirms former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez died after being found hanging in his jail cell Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections said Hernandez was discovered around 3am Wednesday morning. Lifesaving measures were attempted, and Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of a semi-professional football player. He was recently found not guilty in the unrelated killings of two others in 2012.

