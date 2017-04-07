Accidental shooting at University of St. Thomas

ST. PAUL - The St. Paul Police Department says a University of St. Thomas student was accidentally shot Friday night.
The student was grazed by the bullet and suffered very minor injuries.
An alert was posted on the school's website Friday evening about an accidental gun shot at a residence hall.
The alert said the scene was contained in Flynn Hall.
St. Paul Police say they are investigating the shooting.
