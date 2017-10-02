Active shooting response trainers react to Las Vegas

MINNEAPOLIS - Randy Ferris, the GM at Stock and Barrel Gun Club in Chanhassen, teaches classes to average citizens on what they could do in an active shooter situation.

"There is a difference between being oblivious, being mentally prepared, and being paranoid," he said.

He gives tips such as carrying a high-intensity flashlight to help escape or possibly elude an attacker.

"I can guarantee you this is going to cause temporary blindness," he said.

And Ferris says he heard one Las Vegas survivor in particular tell a story that demonstrated the situational awareness he tries to teach.

"They saw a little opening on the side of the stage. They went to it and took off through parking lots and through motel areas and just kept going until they knew they were safe because they couldn't hear the gunfire, the sirens," Ferris said.

Peter Johnson also preaches preparedness that doesn't have to reach paranoia.

"We do it every day in driving – if the car is driving a little weird in front of me, if this car slams on the brake, I know my out is to the left or to the right," Johnson said.

Johnson trains police on active shooter situations. He firmly believes police even here will discuss how to stop or prevent the possibility of a shooter in a tall building at outside events with large crowds.

"Law enforcement will start, instead of just looking at the inside of the security perimeter, will also look at the outside – where is their exposure from different buildings," Johnson said.

And both men believe with the Super Bowl coming in four months, police will be studying what they can learn from the Las Vegas shooting.

