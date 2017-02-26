Actor Bill Paxton's Minnesota connection

Joe McDonald (right) with Bill Paxton (left) while filming "A Simple Plan" in Delano, Minn. (Photo: Joe McDonald)

DELANO, Minn. -- Actor and director Bill Paxton died Saturday at 61. His family said Paxton died due to complications from surgery.

Many people are grieving his death, including residents of Delano, Minn.

The Oscar-nominated film, "A Simple Plan" featured scenes from Delano. The crew filmed there in early 1998.

"A Simple Plan" starred Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton and Bridget Fonda. In the movie, the protagonists discover a crashed airplane and $4 million.

"I did get a chance to meet Bill Paxton and photograph for him," said Joe McDonald of McDonald's Studio of Photography in downtown Delano. McDonald is also a state representative for his town.

"He actually came into the studio several times during one of the filming, one of the scenes. I think it was the opening scene of the movie and in between takes he'd come in here and warm up," McDonald said.

McDonald said he would talk to Paxton about photography--a shared passion. Paxton was also always willing to take pictures with residents.

"You'd hear the comment they thought maybe he was a local because he was so friendly... so we had fond memories of Bill Paxton and the Hollywood crew that came here in the winter of '98," he said.

While McDonald is typically behind the lens, for the film he went in front of it as an extra.

"Well who wouldn't, right? I'm working downtown anyway. Give me a hat and I'll show up," he said.

He and his father were extras in a funeral scene. McDonald says he appears in the film for about six seconds.

"They pretty much shut the town down," he recalled.

The film also features a fictional bar called "Tippy's Town Tavern." It was right next to Dave's Town Club.

"All their beer glasses and everything, they didn't have water. It was an empty, vacant building. So they would come over here and wash all the dishes. So that's why they ended up giving Dave the Tippy's Town Tavern sign for all his hospitality," explained David Mulholland of Delano.

The sign, which now reads "Dave's Town Club," can be found on the side of the building.

The only local to have a speaking role in the film was Chris Gallus. He was five-years-old. He told KARE on the phone that he was shocked to hear of Paxton's death.

"A Simple Plan" also has a connection to KARE. Former KARE anchor Paul Magers made a cameo in the film.

