Adaptive skateboarder looks to inspire others

MINNEAPOLIS - One Minnesotan is getting the VIP treatment at the X Games in Minneapolis.

Daniel Edmondson is an adaptive skater, following an accident several years ago when he jumped on a train on Nicollet Island.

"I fell and I got run over," he said. "It wasn't until I tried to stand up that I even knew that my legs were gone."

The ambulance took him to Hennepin County Medical Center.

"My passion for skateboarding more came after my accident," he said.

Now Edmondson works with Adaptive Skate Kollective (ASK), a nonprofit that offers support and training to adaptive skateboarders.

Edmondson says us part of his mission in working with ASK is to encourage other amputees to try skateboarding and get active.

"If you have a disability and you like skateboarding, then do skateboarding," he said. "There's nothing stopping you. You may have to find a new way to ride. Lots of people have done that."

Edmondson said he hopes adaptive skating becomes part of the Paralympics in the future.

