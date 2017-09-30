Adoptable dogs put on a furry fashion show
The Dogs + Designs Fashion Show featured more than 20 adoptable dogs from Secondhand Hounds. All of the pups were decked out in homemade outfits created by local designers from design programs around the Twin Cities. http://kare11.tv/2x608m5
KARE 5:43 PM. CDT September 30, 2017
