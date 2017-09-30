Adoptable dogs put on furry fashion show

Secondhand Hounds' Dogs + Designs fashion show at Mall of America Sept. 30, 2017. (Photo: Matt Passolt, KARE 11)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The models strutting down the runway at the Mall of America Saturday were a little ruff around the edges, but the crowd seemed to love them.

The Dogs + Designs Fashion Show featured more than 20 adoptable dogs from Secondhand Hounds. All of the pups were decked out in homemade outfits created by local designers from design programs around the Twin Cities.

The panel of judges chose winners from the designers, but all of the dogs were looking for the same prize - a new family.

In between the 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. fashion shows, the Mall of America K-9 team took some time to do a meet and greet with visitors.

More information about adopting dogs from Secondhand Hounds is available on their website.

