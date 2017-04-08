Air quality alert for west central, northwest Minnesota

File Photo (Photo: Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - An air quality alert has been issued for parts of Minnesota as smoke from Kansas fires makes its way north.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued the alert Saturday morning for west central and northwestern Minnesota. The affected areas include the Tribal Nation of Red Lake, and the cities of Ortonville, Fergus Falls, Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks and Wheaton.

The MPCA says the alert will last from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Smoke is expected to drift to Minnesota from fires across eastern Kansas throughout the evening.

Fine particle pollution could reach a level that's unhealthy for people with asthma or other breathing conditions, people with heart disease or high blood pressure, children, older adults, and anyone participating in extended physical activity outdoors.

Conditions should improve in the evening as winds shift.

The MPCA suggests that people in the affected areas limit their physical activity level and stay away from sources of air pollution like busy roads and fires if possible. Anyone with a breathing condition should keep an inhaler with them and follow their written asthma action plan.

Up-to-date air quality information is available online.

© 2017 KARE-TV