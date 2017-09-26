Airbnb guest charged with sexual assault of host's 7-year-old

(Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNETONKA, Minn. - A man who was renting a room at a Minnetonka family's home through Airbnb is charged with sexual assault, after climbing in bed with the host's 7-year-old daughter.

According to the criminal complaint, Derrick Aaron Kinchen, 28, of Lansing, Mich. was found naked next to the child Sunday night by the girl's father.

Officers were dispatched to the home on Bellevue Drive around 12:22 a.m. and spoke with the homeowner who said Kinchen tried to sexually assault his daughter.

He told police Kinchen was renting a room in their home through the Airbnb website and came home around midnight after a wedding. He said they had put their 7-year-old daughter to sleep in their bedroom earlier that evening.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the homeowner walked into his room and saw the lights were on and Kinchen was on the bed next to his daughter. Kinchen was naked and had allegedly pulled the young girl's nightgown up, according to the charges.

The father told officers he yelled at Kinchen, who grabbed his suit coat and wallet and fled the home.

Officers searched the area with the help of a K-9 and found Kinchen hiding in a partially covered fishing boat at a neighboring residence.

The young girl was examined at Children's Hospital and told officers she woke up when Kinchen came into her parents' bedroom. She said he whispered something to her and she felt like he wanted her to keep a secret from her mom and dad. She said he pulled her underwear down but she pulled it back up.

Kinchen was taken into custody and later charged with criminal sexual conduct.

