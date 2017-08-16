Alexandria missing teen: Police need help with timeline

Authorities say Jasmine Block hasn't been heard from since Tuesday. The 15-year-old disappeared, leaving her phone, keys and backpack at home.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Authorities are asking for help identifying a group of people an Alexandria teen was with before she went missing.

Jasmine Block, 15, left her home sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.Her family says she disappeared from home without her phone, keys and a backpack she normally carries. Her bike and scooter were also left at home.

Last Friday, the Alexandria Police Department, Alexandria Fire Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office conducted a ground search through a wooded area near her home. Now, they want to identify a "small group of people" she was with around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, in the area of the Burger King and Super America at 3rd Ave. and Nokomis Street in Alexandria.

Police in Alexandria are asking for help in locating 15-year-old Jasmine Block after her family reported the teen missing. (Photo: Alexandria Police)

Authorities say several friends saw Block with two other teens and a man in his 30s who was balding or had closely shaven hair. They were all apparently riding bikes and authorities believe these people may have been from out of town.

Block is described as a white girl with a tan complexion, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds with brown, curly hair. Jasmine was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants, and a top of unknown color. "Jasmine also has cognitive disabilities that make her vulnerable so authorities are concerned for her welfare," the BCA revealed in a release Wednesday.

Several agencies, including the FBI, are involved in the search for Block. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jasmine Block is asked to call Alexandria Police at 320-763-6631 or dial 911.

