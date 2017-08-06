Alexandria woman, 79, killed in rollover

BRANDON, Minn. - A 79-year-old woman from Alexandria was killed when her vehicle rolled over near Brandon, Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened Saturday just after 7:15 p.m. Deputies responded to the rollover on County Road 82 east of Brandon. They said Arlene Adelle Bosek, 79, was found deceased.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Brandon Fire Department and North Memorial ambulance.

Brandon is about 13 miles northwest of Alexandria.

