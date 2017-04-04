Amazon now lets you buy stuff with cash

(Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images)

Amazon is giving its customers one more way to pay for items on its website: cash.

On Monday, the company launched Amazon Cash, where users can add to their balance at a participating brick-and-mortar retailer. Stores partnering with Amazon include CVS Pharmacy, Speedway, and Sheetz.

Cash users receive a barcode either through a text message or to print at home, as well as through Amazon's mobile app. When they want to add to their Amazon balance, they present the barcode at one of the participating stores to scan and add money. The service does not include any fees.

Amazon says users can add as little as $15 or as much as $500. Limits to how much users can include may also vary by retailer. Once money has been added, Amazon will confirm receipt via email or text message.

The option allows users to make purchases on Amazon without needing to file a credit or debit card to their account. According to a 2015 survey from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 7% of U.S. households are "unbanked," which means no one has a checking or savings account. The service would also work for people worried about sharing their debit or credit card information online.

Amazon Cash is similar to PayPal's My Cash Card, which allows users to add cash to their PayPal accounts at retailers including CVS, Family Dollar and 7-Eleven.

