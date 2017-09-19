Amber Alert: 3 missing kids could be headed to MN

An Iowa amber alert has been issued for three children who may be headed to Minnesota. Left to Right: Olivia Sophia Arzaga, 4; Adia Johnson-Enos, 8; and Lillian Johnson-Enos, 8. (Photo: Courtesy Iowa.gov)

ROYAL, Iowa - An Iowa amber alert has been issued for three children who may be headed to Minnesota.

The alert was issued Tuesday just after 4 p.m. for Olivia Sophia Arzaga, 4; Adia Johnson-Enos, 8; and Lillian Johnson-Enos, 8.

According to the alert, they are believed to be with Danica Noel Arzaga, a 25-year-old woman with a large eagle tattoo on her chest. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

(Photo: Courtesy Iowa.gov)

They are believed to be traveling in a maroon 2003 Cadillac CTS with the license plate 561XEY. Authorities say they left from Royal, Iowa, and may be headed to northwest Iowa or Minnesota.

Olivia Arzaga is described as 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last wearing a pink pajama sleeper. Adia and Lillian Johnson-Enos are both described as 4 feet tall, 57 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Adia was wearing a pink short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans with multi-colored tennis shoes. She has a birth mark on her abdomen. Authorities say Lillian was wearing khaki cargo shorts and multi-colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 712-240-3992.

