Animal shelter throws party for all the dogs who never had a real birthday

(Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter)

BALTIMORE, MD -- Who doesn't love celebrating a birthday? But for many animals in the shelter, not having a birthday, let alone a home, makes it tough to celebrate.

That's why Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) decided to throw a massive party for all the dogs in their care.

Apparently, August 1 (or "Dogust 1") is the official birthday for all shelter dogs that have never known the day they entered the world. So on Tuesday, the shelter employees came ready to show their four-legged friends a barking good time.

"This morning we were contacted by BARCS supporter Mary H., who wanted to celebrate this special holiday by purchasing a cookie for each of our dogs," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The shelter's staff delivered a gourmet, frosted cookie to every one of their residents. The shelter currently has more than 100 dogs up for adoption.

BARCS is also celebrating with $20 dog adoptions for the entire month of August.

Watch the paw-esome party here:

