Anoka Co. deputies save dog that fell through ice

NOWTHEN, Minn. - An icy rescue in Anoka County, featuring two deputies and a dog, has gone viral.

On Wednesday, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office received a report of a dog that had wandered onto and later fell into a pond.

"The dog was struggling and could not free itself," a Facebook post from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office reads.

Deputies Torborg and Corlew responded and got to work. Torborg donned a cold water suit and headed onto the pond while Corlew assisted with a rope.

Watch as the successful rescue was caught on camera. The video has nearly 700 shares and more than 4,000 reactions.

KARE 11's Ellery McCardle spoke with the deputies and will have a report on the KARE 11 News at 10.

