Anoka County Fair talks ride safety after Ohio tragedy

"Every day our inspectors are required to be out here early and to go through each ride," says Randy Forcier, the president of Gopher State Expositions, the family-owned company that brings the rides, games, and food to Anoka and other county fairs across

KARE 5:07 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories