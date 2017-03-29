Anoka youth shelter needs votes to win nat'l competition

Hope 4 Youth poster (Photo: KARE)

ANOKA, Minn. - A Twin Cities-area youth shelter is asking for the public's help to beat out the competition in a national contest.

HOPE 4 Youth has made it to the championship round of the Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping Charity Bracket Challenge. If it wins, the shelter will receive $5,000 to support young people experiencing homelessness in the north metro Twin Cities.

Last year, HOPE 4 Youth met basic needs for 732 young people, and they say this grant would allow them to serve 125 people in April alone.

HOPE 4 Youth started in a pool of 64 charities and made it through five rounds. It is currently in round six -- the final round -- but it's 200 votes behind Altoona Kids Cafe in Iowa.

Voting is open online until Thursday, March 30 at 11:50 p.m.

