Anti-allergy medicine EpiPen recall expands to US

This is a photo illustration of an EpiPen, which dispenses epinephrine through an injection mechanism for people having a severe allergic reaction. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

A recall of the emergency anti-allergy medicine EpiPen is expanding to the U.S. and other markets in North America, Europe, Asia and South America because the allergy shots may not work.



The notice issued Friday by Mylan N.V. expands upon warnings made earlier this month after two reports of the device failing. The recall now covers 13 lots distributed from December 2015 through July 2016.



Mylan didn't immediately respond to a question about how many devices are affected by the recall.



The problems could be potentially life-threatening, although Mylan described the incidence of the defects as "extremely rare."



The EpiPen is used to treat allergic reactions to certain food and bug bites



The products can be replaced at no charge by calling 877-650-3494 or emailing customer.servicemylan.com.

