Man dressed as ‘Santa Claus' charged with murder in deadly Austin Halloween party

Randall Jones. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - A man dressed as Santa Claus accused of opening fire at a Halloween party in North Austin Sunday, causing the death of a man, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Austin police.

The suspect, identified by police as 32-year-old Randall Gaston Jones, was a roommate at the home where the shooting happened. Police said at a press conference Monday that the suspect became intoxicated and was asked by party-goers to go to his room. At some point after that, Jones allegedly opened fire at the party, injuring four people.

After the shooting that happened in the 5500 block of Avenue F just after 6:30 a.m., Jones went to a neighbor's home and told the resident "an altercation occurred" and that he would surrender to the authorities, his neighbor told police. Jones placed his black semi-automatic on the welcome mat and went into police custody without incident.

When APD arrived, they found four people injured. One of the victims -- identified as Michael McCloskey -- died from his wounds after being taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. Police said McCloskey did not live at the residence and was invited by a different party-goer.

The incident is being investigated.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or to text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

