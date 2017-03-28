App helps customers keep their place in line

Some Twin Cities restaurants are using an app to cut down on wait times. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS – Shaunessy Weiby doesn’t mind waiting for a table at popular Twin Cities restaurants. She says it comes with the territory.

“I generally think of eating as an experience and you get to be around other people that are enjoying similar dishes with you,” she said. “You just make the system work for you. You have tools that are resources for you whether that be different apps, or Googling the restaurants and you can tell when people are there and not there.”

But some managers at local restaurants, including Red Rabbit, understand waiting isn’t an option for everyone — especially for families with young children. In fact, they are testing an app that allows customers to skip the line.

Josh Hoyt, the director of operations, said the Nowait app gives customers more control of their time. Plus, the app allows customers to get out and explore while keeping their place in line.

“They can turn on the app on their phone and they can see the estimated wait time at any given point,” he said. “It does help people plan and not have to sit in a restaurant for an hour and half."

David Von Eschen says he has used to the app to check the wait time at other Twin Cities restaurants. He believes it is a useful tool.

“You can see the estimated wait time before you leave your house. Instead of getting to the restaurant and it be a surprise you can see it is an hour and a half,” Von Eschen said. “I either won’t go there or I will put my name on and I will wait.”

Hoyt said sometimes the restaurant doesn't have full control over the estimated time for waiting.

