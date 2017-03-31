April Fools Day 2017: Who has the best prank?

Mall of America released its video Friday. (Photo: Mall of America)

April Fools' Day is Saturday. It's the day of the year where it becomes nearly impossible to trust anything you read online.

It also means the Internet's got jokes. Lots of jokes. Some are pretty good, others we are really wishing were real.

A few companies already have their pranks out the door. Let's break them down:

Mall of America's Texting Lanes

"Move over, multitaskers." Mall of America released a video Friday introducing their "texting lanes." Yes, separate walking lanes within the mall for those who need to walk and text. The video received plenty of attention on its Facebook page -- from those who thought it was the "dumbest thing ever" to those who wished it was a real thing.

Ely announces "Canoeber"

Leave it to good ol' Ely to come up with another clever marketing move. This year's April Fools offering blends the popular Uber transportation option with one that's slightly more Minnesotan. Called "Canoeber," simply put it's Uber but with canoes.

Randy Moss, the soccer star?

Straight soccer, homie. Looks like Randy Moss is missing playing on the field. But this time, he's ditching the football for a soccer ball. The Charlotte Independence announced they signed Moss to the team, with a video as proof.

T-Mobile made a magenta ONEsie

This is certainly one way to guarantee yourself complete coverage from your wireless carrier. It's made with 4G LTE nano-fibers and is available in Sport and Work (basically a pink suit) models. It also supports Bluetooth. It also boasts "Thermanetic Charging" to recharge your onesie using motion and body heat.

Be fashion forward and cutting edge at the same time in the new #TMobileONEsie. Technology has never felt so cozy. pic.twitter.com/9h7mDAao1Y — T-Mobile📱 (@TMobile) March 31, 2017

Your cat can use Alexa now

If you ever wonder why a very fancy cat condo is at your door step, blame Alexa. Amazon rolled out a feature called Petlexa, which lets your pets communicate with the digital voice assistant through an Echo device. They can launch playlists, enable smart toys and place orders. This could get expensive.

The latest Lexus, now with Lane Valet

There are driving pet peeves that are difficult to comprehend, but perhaps none is worse than the person who insists on driving slowly in the left lane. Enter the 2018 Lexus LC with Lane Valet. Let's say you are stuck behind a slow driver in the left lane. Lane Valet is described as "passing-lane-assistance technology" capable to moving that car into the next lane over so you can pass safely. Seriously, if Lexus made this, I would likely buy that car tomorrow. But remember to heed Lexus' warning: "Imaginary technology. Do not attempt. Duh."

A wearable generating a flush of bathroom data

The uSit from toilet paper maker Quilted Northern is a wearable for those moments you're sitting on your porcelain throne. It fits around your waist like a belt, and measures information such as duration and exertion. You can also win badges like "Speed Demon," because sharing bathroom habits with friends in no way falls under the category "TMI."

'The bed of your memes'

Remember Harambe, the really popular meme spawned from the shooting of a gorilla after a 3-year-old child fell into an exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo? You can honor the primate's memory with a Harambed, available in twin, queen or King Kong size from Lucid Mattress. It's made with 100% faux fur and 10 inches of "meme-ory" form. But, sorry, those gorilla arms for snuggling are a little creepy.

These avocados are pitless

Definitely great if you like making guacamole (or you're one of the cool kids who puts avocado on toast). These avocados from online grocery shopping service FreshDirect have no pits. "If you're still buying avocados with pits, avocadon't do it any more!" Ummm, sure.

Smartphone technology in drink form

If rapid charging works for your smartphone, why not the human body? OnePlus has apparently converted its Dash Charge technology, used to fully recharge its phones in 30 minutes, into an energy drink Dash Energy they claim will replace the need for sleep. So I should probably cancel my Harambed order?

