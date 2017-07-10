Armed carjacker sought in Chisago Co.

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. - Authorities are trying to catch up with a carjacker who stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Chisago County Monday.

North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer confirms the incident, which took place on the 37900 block of Greenway Avenue. The suspect displayed a handgun and took off in a black 2014 Chevy Impala, MN license plate number 832PUV.

The carjacker is described as a white male, between 40 and 55 years old with a scruffy beard and shaggy hair, possibly pulled back in a ponytail. He is wearing a green shirt, and may have a small child with him. Police warn residents not to approach the suspect, as he is considered dangerous. Instead, simply dial 911.

