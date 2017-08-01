Arradondo attends National Night Out

Acting Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo attended more than a dozen National Night Out parties on Tuesday. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The acting Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo spent the night visiting more than a dozen National Night Out parties across the city.

Minneapolis leads the nation in the amount of people who participate in National Night Out and for Chief Arradondo, the night represented an opportunity to listen and engage in difficult conversations in the wake of the Justine Damond shooting.

He began the night visiting the area’s second-largest block party in the Phillips neighborhood, where he was warmly embraced.

“There are going to be times within the work that we do where there is going to be conflict and tension, but those are not necessarily bad things," said Arradondo. "Often times, as tonight, I am hearing they are coming from voices that actually support us and want us to do better. I just want to make sure that I am in those spaces to really absorb and listen to those comments and listen to what they want to say so we can move forward, that’s my goal."

The public will get the chance to share opinions on Mayor Betsy Hodges’ selection of Chief Arradondo next Wednesday.

A city council committee unanimously approved his nomination Tuesday. The council will consider Arradondo's nomination at an August 18 meeting.

