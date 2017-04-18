Arrest made in connection with St. Paul homicide

St. Paul Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Fuller Ave and St. Albans St. N. (Photo: Chad Nelson, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police say they've made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man in St. Paul on Monday.

Around 2:30 p.m. police were called to the area of Fuller Ave. and St. Albans St. N. on a shooting. Rondell Quantrell Dunn, 25, of St. Paul died in the shooting.

No other details are being released at this time. No charges have yet been filed.

Around 4:30 p.m. Metro Transit Police responded to a report of shots fired "at or near the Dale Street station," according to spokesperson Howie Padilla. One person was taken to Regions Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Update: Green Line trains are again serving all stations. Thank you for your patience this evening. — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) April 17, 2017

Green Line service between the Hamline and Western stations was temporarily unavailable.

Investigators believe the Fuller Ave. and Dale St. station shootings are unrelated.

