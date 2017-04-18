KARE
Arrest made in connection with St. Paul homicide

Two St. Paul shootings on Monday

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:27 PM. CDT April 18, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police say they've made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man in St. Paul on Monday. 

Around 2:30 p.m. police were called to the area of Fuller Ave. and St. Albans St. N. on a shooting. Rondell Quantrell Dunn, 25, of St. Paul died in the shooting.

No other details are being released at this time. No charges have yet been filed.

Around 4:30 p.m. Metro Transit Police responded to a report of shots fired "at or near the Dale Street station," according to spokesperson Howie Padilla. One person was taken to Regions Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Green Line service between the Hamline and Western stations was temporarily unavailable.

Investigators believe the Fuller Ave. and Dale St. station shootings are unrelated.

