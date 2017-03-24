Arson suspected in fire that destroyed old former church

Fire generic

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - Authorities say arson is suspected in a fire that destroyed a former church near Little Falls in central Minnesota.



Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the fire at the Darling Church in Darling Township was reported around 3:15 a.m. Friday. When deputies arrived the church was fully engulfed.



While firefighters kept the blaze from spreading into nearby woods, the building was a total loss.



The sheriff's office says in a statement that investigators believe the fire was deliberately set, and it's being investigated as arson. The state fire marshal's office is assisting.



A reward has been offered of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



A plaque outside the church says it was founded in 1893 as Darling Immanuel Lutheran Church and closed in 1967.

