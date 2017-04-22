Artist-designed mini golf to return for the summer

Artist-designed mini golf at the Walker's Minneapolis Sculpture Garden will open again June 3. (Photo: Courtesy Walker Art Center)

MINNEAPOLIS - As summer approaches, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden is gearing up to open its 2017 mini golf course.

The course is designed by artists, with 14 returning holes and four new ones.

Themes include a Minnesota-based "Tale of Two Cities," a ride on the light rail, and a colorful "Block Party."

The course is open June 3 to Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The course will be closed on Mondays, as well as Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Admission is $19 for adults, $16 for students, $15 for Walker members and children ages 6–12, and free for kids 5 and under with a paid adult. Each ticket for mini golf includes a free Walker Art Center gallery admission.

More information is available online.

© 2017 KARE-TV