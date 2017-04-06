Artists revealed for Basilica Block Party

MINNEAPOLIS - The lineup for the 23rd Basilica Block Party has been announced. The two headliners are Brandi Carlile and Walk the Moon.
Here's the full lineup and schedule:
Friday, July 7
Great Clips Stage
Brandi Carlile
NEEDTOBREATHE
John Paul White
The Roosevelts
PreferredOne Stage
The Shins
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Cobi
Star Tribune Stage
Night Moves
Jaedyn James & the Hunger
Nick Jordan
Saturday, July 8
Great Clips Stage
WALK THE MOON
Gavin DeGraw
Ben Rector
Julia Brennan
PreferredOne Stage
AWOLNATION
Walk Off The Earth
Enemy Planes
Star Tribune Stage
Nooky Jones
Jackson & The Roosters
J.S. Ondara
The annual fundraiser for the Basilica of St. Mary and the church's outreach program is scheduled for July 7-8.
Tickets are $55 for one night and $100 for both nights.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at basilicablockparty.org or eTix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs