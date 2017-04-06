Artists revealed for Basilica Block Party

Fans at the Basilica Block Party (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The lineup for the 23rd Basilica Block Party has been announced. The two headliners are Brandi Carlile and Walk the Moon.

Here's the full lineup and schedule:

Friday, July 7

Great Clips Stage

Brandi Carlile

NEEDTOBREATHE

John Paul White

The Roosevelts



PreferredOne Stage

The Shins

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Cobi

Star Tribune Stage

Night Moves

Jaedyn James & the Hunger

Nick Jordan

Saturday, July 8

Great Clips Stage

WALK THE MOON

Gavin DeGraw

Ben Rector

Julia Brennan

PreferredOne Stage

AWOLNATION

Walk Off The Earth

Enemy Planes

Star Tribune Stage

Nooky Jones

Jackson & The Roosters

J.S. Ondara

The annual fundraiser for the Basilica of St. Mary and the church's outreach program is scheduled for July 7-8.

Tickets are $55 for one night and $100 for both nights.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at basilicablockparty.org or eTix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

