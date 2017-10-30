Ash trees in Minnesota are critically endangered
Officials believe the Emerald Ash Borer came to Minnesota in 2009, and as it spreads across the state, experts say almost all of our ash tree population is now considered to be critically endangered. http://kare11.tv/2lsNZau
KARE 5:10 PM. CDT October 30, 2017
