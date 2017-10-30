Ash trees in Minnesota critically endangered

Green ribbons on ash trees signaling they could be infested with Emerald Ash Borer. (Credit: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Officials believe the Emerald Ash Borer came to Minnesota in 2009, and as it spreads across the state, experts say almost all of our ash tree population is now considered to be critically endangered.

"Overall the population of ash trees are going to become extinct," said Travis McDonald, district manager for the Davey Expert Tree Company. "Especially with Emerald Ash Borer moving throughout the United States."

Of our forests in Minnesota, nearly 40 percent of the trees are ash. The only type of ash tree that is not currently seeing the deadly effects of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) in Minnesota is the Mountain Ash, which only lives in the northern part of the state.

If you have ash trees in your yard, there are ways you can treat to either prevent or destroy the EAB living inside.

"Contact a certified arborist to come out, evaluate the tree, to see where it stands on the health and to see if a treatment can take place," McDonald said.

Scientists say once an ash tree is infected with an Emerald Ash Borer, it can die in as few as three years.

© 2017 KARE-TV