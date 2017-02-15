ask KARE: Should you unsubscribe from junk email?

Spam emails (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE)

KARE 11 viewer Bill Schroers asked: "When you get junk email, should you click unsubscribe or does that just invite more junk email?"

"Unfortunately, we have to deal with spam sometimes so my best advice is just to delete it or ignore it," said Storm Otis, a security analyst and quality assurance engineer at The Nerdery.

Otis said if you open spam, it's best not to click on any of the links including the one to unsubscribe.

"I'd recommend not selecting that because that could be a number of things between like phishing or other types of attacks. Or it could even add you to a list that verifies that you are a real email and they'll sell it and send you tons of more spam," Otis said.

If you want to unsubscribe from a mailing list, Otis recommends going straight to the source.

"So if you go to their website and unsubscribe there, it's actually a valid location where you can say yes, or no, or opting out of these things. If you're doing it in the email, you don't really have any confirmation that it's actually from them," Otis said.

You can cut down on the clutter through email filters. While some unwanted emails may still make it into your inbox, you can report them as spam and/or add specific email addresses that'll go straight to your filter.

Otis also recommends email aliases that allow you to use multiple email addresses for a single account. The format: your username, a "+" sign, and after that any combination of words or numbers. For example, if you sign up for a pizza delivery's mailing address, you can use the name of the company in your email alias. So if your email is heidi@gmail.com, your alias could be heidi+pizza@gmail.com. If you start getting spam under that email alias, you'll know who sold your email address to a third party.

(© 2017 KARE)