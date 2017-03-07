Assessing tornado damage in Zimmerman

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Stepmother accused of abusing step-sons
-
Suspected tornado lashes out at Zimmerman
-
Dad leaves baby in frigid car while drinking
-
Diamond Reynolds appears in court on assault charge
-
Legislation aimed at helping save for a home
-
Woman hit by wood thrown by gorilla
-
Severe weather hits Minnesota in March
-
MN lawmakers join 'right to repair' fight
-
Wolves game postponed due to slick floor
-
Chad Greenway: Retires 'doing it my way'
More Stories
-
Record ice-out on Lake Calhoun, Minnetonka closeMar. 7, 2017, 5:13 p.m.
-
Man charged in Minnetonka parking ramp shootingMar. 7, 2017, 3:16 p.m.
-
Former deputy who killed wife, sister, dies of ALSMar. 7, 2017, 2:29 p.m.