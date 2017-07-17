Attorney General Sessions in Twin Cities

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Memorials grow as world learns of Justine Damond;s shooting death
-
The latest on the shooting death of Justine Damond
-
17-year-old murdered in Fridley, authorities investigating
-
Sadness, anger follow fatal officer-involved shooting
-
Woman stabbed in Minneapolis parking ramp
-
Family grieving after deadly I-94 crash
-
Woman paralyzed in downtown Mpls. shooting speaks out
-
Conjoined twins separated with help of 3D technology
-
Community mourns woman shot and killed by Mpls. police
-
Fiance Don Damond speaks out about woman shot by Mpls. police
More Stories
-
St. Louis Park to raise tobacco ageJul 17, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
Conjoined twins separated with help of 3D technologyJul 17, 2017, 9:29 p.m.
-
Police: Woman robbed, stabbed in Mpls. parking rampJul 16, 2017, 9:43 p.m.