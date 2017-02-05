Attorney wants U of M to overhaul student conduct hearing process

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Decisions have been made for 10 Gophers football players accused in a sexual misconduct case, but the legal action may not be over.

As we've reported, four athletes were cleared by a panel, six were not.

Everyone involved has five days to appeal the decisions to the University's Provost, even the woman accusing the misconduct.



Attorney Ryan Pacyga said some of the students are looking into their legal options.

Pacyga represents Antoine Winfield Jr., who was cleared in the case. He wants the University of Minnesota to change how it handles Title IX investigations.

"Any parent should be concerned if their student is accused of a Title IX violation and especially sexual misconduct here at the University of Minnesota," said Pacyga.

Speaking with the media Saturday afternoon, Pacyga says the process is unfair.

No criminal charges were filed against any of the students, but Pacyga believes the fallout will last.

"Their names are going to be attached to rape allegations for the rest of their lives in the digital age that we live in now," he said.

The University's report outlined the alleged sexual assault from September.

Pacyga claims the University's interviews with students were never recorded, there was never a presumption of innocence and certain evidence was not allowed to be shown in the hearings. He wants the process to be more fair for the accuser and accused in these cases.

"There needs to be a lesson for the University of Minnesota and the lesson needs to be we can do better," said Pacyga.

Pacyga said that Winfield Jr. intends to stay at the University of Minnesota and has spoken with head football coach P.J. Fleck about staying on the team.

Evan Lapiska, a spokesperson for the University of Minnesota sent KARE 11 the following statement, regarding Pacyga's claims:

"Please know that out of respect for the confidentiality of individuals involved in an athletic suspension, we can identify the existence of a suspension for individual student-athletes, but the law does not allow us to talk about further specifics about the events behind the suspensions. Title IX and other related proceedings are also confidential throughout the due process that the University's policies provide: EOAA investigation; OSCAI assessment; conduct code hearings; and any appeal to the Provost by any involved party."

(© 2017 KARE)