Attorneys: Abusive religious cult members move from MN to WA

The River Road Fellowship's compound near Finlayson. (Photo: Dave Peterlinz, KARE 11)

SPOKANE, Wash. - A survivor of sexual abuse at a religious sect in Minnesota spoke out Wednesday amid concerns that members of the River Road Fellowship have relocated to the Spokane and Bellingham, Washington, areas.



Lindsay Tornambe and two of her attorneys appeared at a news conference and urged any victims of the sect to come forward. Tornambe this week filed a civil lawsuit in Minnesota against leaders of the sect for failing to protect her when she lived at the River Road Fellowship near Finlayson, Minnesota.



The lawyers said they did not know why the members had moved to Washington. They were not aware of any abuse occurring in Washington.

Victor Barnard (Photo: Pine County Jail)





Last October, sect leader Victor Barnard, 55, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two teenage girls who were members of his community.

