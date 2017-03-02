Augsburg College to become Augsburg University in September

Augsburg College graduation 2016. Credit: Robert Harper

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis-based Augsburg College is changing its name.



Starting Sept. 1, the nearly 150-year-old school will be known as Augsburg University.



School officials say the name change reflects the fact that Augsburg already offers nine graduate degree programs in addition to more than 50 undergraduate degree programs.



Augsburg President Paul Pribbenow says becoming Augsburg University does not change the four-year school's liberal arts mission or its commitment "to being small to our students and big for the world."



The decision to change the school's name was made after market research and sessions with students, alumni, faculty, staff and regents.



Augsburg has nearly 3,600 students at its main campus in Minneapolis and at a Rochester satellite.

