Austin police officer won't be charged in fatal shooting

Austin officers and Mower County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Austin Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say an officer shot and injured a man during the disturbance. (Photo: Austin Daily Herald)

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) - An Austin police officer won't be charged in a fatal shooting.

The Olmsted County Attorney's office said Monday Officer Chad Norman was justified when he shot Ronald Dean Johnson.

Norman, a 14-year police veteran, was among officers responding to a domestic disturbance in Austin on Jan. 11. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Johnson had a knife and was refusing to let a woman leave his home.

Johnson forced the woman upstairs and began throwing things at officers who rushed the stairs. Norman fired his gun, striking Johnson, after an air conditioner and a bottle were thrown at the officer.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger tells the Austin Daily Herald the BCA's investigation is not yet closed and Norman has not been fully cleared to return to duty.

